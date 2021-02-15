Zimbabwe gets first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

A Zimbabwean airplane commissioned to transport the first batch of Chinese-donated Covid-19 vaccine doses is parked on tarmac at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, February 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wang Xiaodan | Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were donated by China.
  • Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe had a target to buy at least 1.3 million doses from China in the short term.
  • The second phase will see the vaccination of people with chronic illnesses, the elderly and prison populations.

Zimbabwe on Monday took delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from China with the vaccination of health workers set to begin immediately.

