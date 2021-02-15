Rwanda begins vaccinating vulnerable persons against Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccine

The first beneficiaries of the Covid-19 jab in Rwanda will get it for free. 

Photo credit: File

By  Ange Iliza  &  Leonce Muvunyi

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda targets to vaccinate 20 per cent of the population in 2021 and eight million people in two years, according to the Health Ministry.

Rwanda has started its first phase of vaccination against Covid-19 with the limited 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered to high-risk groups, including frontline workers.  

