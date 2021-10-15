Zimbabwe bars unvaccinated civil servants from work

Zimbabwe Covid vaccines

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army during a community outreach vaccination programme on August 3, 2021, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Photo credit: Zinyange Auntony| AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwe will bar unvaccinated government employees from reporting for work after a deadline for compulsory Covid-19 vaccination elapsed on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.