Zimbabwe apologises to Kenyan blogger after airport tiff

Zimbabwe has publicly apologised to a Kenyan blogger over extortion claims at the country’s main airport.

The blogger, only identified as Marceline by Zimbabwe’s government spokesperson Nick Mangwana and uses social media handles @KenyanSista or AfricanTigress, said an official at the Robert Mugabe International Airport withheld her passport while demanding a bribe.

She said the immigration office claimed that Kenyans were in the habit of using Zimbabwe as a gateway for illegal immigration to neighbouring South Africa.

“I told her I only have US$50, which was for my transportation from the airport to the Airbnb,” the woman says in the video that is being widely shared on social media.

“I came to realise they were trying to intimidate me so I can give them something,” she added.

Mr Mangwana posted a video on Twitter of an immigration official apologising to the blogger and pledging investigations would be conducted to expose the alleged culprit.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Mangwana said “All is well that ends well.

“Immigration apologises, Marceline. Corruption should not be the face of Zimbabwe. Well done (Immigration department) chief director, Ms Respect Gono.”

Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry also issued a statement apologising to the Kenyan.

This is to you @kenyansista. Our sincere apologies. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain all the facts. Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly. Full statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/jx7xh1e0Gk — Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage (@Moha_Zim) August 31, 2021

"We sincerely apologise for the ordeal that our fellow sister was subjected to," the ministry said.

“The alleged bribery attempts by Immigration officials are not only deplorable, but out of sync with the expected ethical conduct by staff manning our ports of entry and exit.

"The alleged unprofessional and criminal conduct by the Immigration officers does not reflect our attitudes and decorum as a nation towards our visitors."

The ministry said investigations were underway to identify and punish the offenders.

“We take this opportunity to advise the nation that investigations are currently underway to establish the facts, and anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.”

Last year, Zimbabwe was ranked 157 out of 180 countries on the global corruption perception index.