Zanzibar’s first vice president Seif Hamad dies aged 77

Zanzibar’s First Vice President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

“At around 5am this morning, Maalim Seif passed away. Maalim died while undergoing treatment at Muhimbili Hospital where he had been admitted since February 9,” said Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Mr Hamad died at the age of 77.

He was the chairman of the main opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) in the Tanzanian archipelago, which joined the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to form a government of national unity after the 2020 October elections.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli sent his condolences to Mr Hamad’s family and residents of Zanzibar.

“I have sadly received the news of the death of Hon Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, First Vice President of Zanzibar. I send my condolences to the President of Zanzibar Hon. Dr. Mwinyi, Family, Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members and all Tanzanians. May his soul rest in peace, Amen,” President Magufuli wrote on his Twitter handle.

On February 1, he was admitted at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital and he confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.