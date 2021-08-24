Zambia’s Lungu touts debt-laden China infrastructure as legacy

Zambian President Edgar Lungu

Outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu. 


Photo credit: Salim Dawood | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Outgoing Zambian leader Edgar Lungu on Monday bade farewell to his countrymen in a message touting his administration’s massive investment in infrastructure as his legacy. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.