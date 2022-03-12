Zambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies

A file photo taken on May 31, 2012 shows former Zambian President Rupiah Banda talking to journalists at Lusaka airport.

Photo credit: Joseph Mwenda | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda, 85, died at his home in Lusaka on Friday after a battle with colon cancer.

