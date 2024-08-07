Rejected: Vetting team approves all CS nominees except Stella Lang'at
The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has tabled a report approving President William Ruto's Cabinet nominees.
On Wednesday, August 7, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah outlined the committee’s decision, which endorsed 19 of the 20 nominees put forward by the President.
However, the committee’s report notably rejected the appointment of Stella Lang’at for the Gender docket.
Professor Kindiki Kithure has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Interior, while Dr Deborah Barasa will take on the role of Cabinet Secretary for Health. Alice Wahome is set to oversee the Lands ministry, and Julius Migos Ogamba has been appointed for Education. The Defence docket will be handled by Soipan Tuya, and Andrew Karanja is slated to lead the Agriculture sector.
Other notable appointments include Aden Duale as Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Eric Mureithi Mugaa for Water, and Davis Chirchir for Roads.
The list continues with Margaret Nyambura as CS for ICT, John Mbadi for Treasury, Salim Mvurya for Trade, Rebecca Miano for Tourism, and Opiyo Wandayi for Energy. Kipchumba Murkomen is assigned to Youth Affairs, Hassan Joho to Mining, Alfred Mutua to Labour and Social Protection, Wycliffe Oparanya to Cooperatives, and Justin Muturi to Public Service.