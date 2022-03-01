Xenophobia: South Africa minister sparks fresh controversy

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Defence minister's comments on African foreigners in South Africa are seen as part of a hardening of the administration of President Ramaphosa to the plight of an estimated 3.5 to 5 million foreigners in South Africa

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa's Defence minister has stoked controversy over the role of foreign Africans in the country and its economy, with sentiments that appear to approve of the illegal activities of emerging xenophobia-like movements.

