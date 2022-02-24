Cape Town City Law Enforcement

Cape Town City Law Enforcement officials arrive to evict hundreds of people from various African countries from the makeshift camp they are occupying around the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town on March 1, 2020. 

Is this the face of fresh ‘xenophobia’ in South Africa?

By  Chris Erasmus

  • The amorphous group is led by a young activist, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.
  • Despite the apparently overt prejudice against foreigners, Dlamini says his movement is not xenophobic.

There are rising concerns over a new populist movement that is gaining ground in South Africa, aiming to go door-to-door in high-density and upper-income suburbs, and from business to business in urban centres, seeking out and sometimes throwing out, those deemed as 'undocumented foreigners'.

