Why Museveni may not sign contentious Sexual Offences Act

What you need to know:

  • Parliament is yet to push the Act forward for his assent.
  • By criminalising homosexuality, already a crime in the Penal Code Act, MPs of the lapsing 10th Parliament have returned Uganda to the 2014 situation in which the country wrestled donor attacks when President Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act into law.

Kampala. President Yoweri Museveni has reportedly said he will not sign the newly-enacted Sexual Offences Act, 2019, into law, citing potential foreign policy implications, according to highly-placed sources.

