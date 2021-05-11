Presidents Mohamed Farmaajo and Salva Kiir in Uganda for Museveni's inauguration

Yoweri Museveni Salva Kiir

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (left) shakes hands with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

Somali president Mohamed Farmaajo, his Burundian counterpart Évariste Ndayishimiye and South Sudan's Salva Kiir arrived in Uganda on Tuesday, ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration ceremony which will take place tomorrow.

