Suluhu visit to Kenya, Somalia action improve ties

Samia Suluhu

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu (centre) arrives at JKIA for a two-day visit to Kenya. Kenya closed the week with good news in diplomatic circles with Tanzania and Somalia pledging to strengthen bilateral relations with Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya closed the week with good news in diplomatic circles with Tanzania and Somalia pledging to strengthen bilateral relations with Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.