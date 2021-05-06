Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta, Mohamed Farmaajo

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo during a part event in  Mogadishu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Somalia has restored diplomatic ties it cut with Kenya through mediation by Qatar.

