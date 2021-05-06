Outrage after Tanzania arrests 6 Kenyan fishermen, impounds boats

Kibro Beach

Fishermen at Kibro Beach protesting in 2019 over harassment by Ugandan authorities. On May 5, 2021, two Kenyan boats were impounded at the same beach by Tanzanian authorities and six fishermen arrested while on a fishing expedition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Fishermen in Lake Victoria have called on the government to arbitrate and bring to and end the cross-border harassment by Tanzanian authorities.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five killed in Mariakani road crash

  2. Project to save rare antelope launched in Isiolo

  3. Meru farmers sue KDF over 17,000 acres of land

  4. Makueni court burns bhang worth Sh76m

  5. Outrage as Tanzania arrests Kenyan fishermen

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.