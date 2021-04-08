Why Kenyans and South Africans share Covid-19 hoaxes

Covid-19 fake news

Misinformation theories about Covid-19 have been circulating widely.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • Research shows that Kenyan and South African social media users are very likely to share information even if they suspect or know it to be false.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to widespread disinformation circulating on social media globally. This includes false information about the virus, its origins and possible cures for the disease it causes. Much of the inaccurate information was related to China, the country where the first cases of an atypical pneumonia were reported in December 2019. This was determined in January 2020 to be caused by a novel coronavirus.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.