WFP appeals for $82m to help Mozambique IDPs

The UN says it will need at least $82 million to feed and provide basic necessities to thousands displaced by an ongoing insurgency in Mozambique.

The World Food Programme, the UN’s specialised agency for food, said it is facing a task of providing basic food aid to more than 950,000 people mostly in the northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri said the agency expected the number to soar as militants continue targeting villages.

“Families and individuals have had to abandon their belongings and livelihoods and flee for safety,” he said at a press conference streamed live on Tuesday evening.

Long-lasting humanitarian crisis

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said it was currently caring for more than 200 displaced children whose parents could not be found.

“We are likely to face a long-lasting humanitarian crisis,” Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s director of emergencies, told the same briefing in Geneva.

Tens of thousands more are still displaced within Palma district or are on the move, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordination Agency (OCHA) said on Monday.

The UN appeal happens in a time when the Southern African country government is also seeking support.

On Monday, the Mozambique government said it needs at least $78.9 million (Meticais 7 billion) for a plan to manage displaced people from Cabo Delgado attacks.

According to the National Institute of Disasters Management (INGD) head Ms Luísa Meque, who addressed journalists during a meeting with government officials and partners in Cabo Delgado’s capital Pemba, the amount would help to improve conditions for food, shelter and education.

Pemba, has been the main destination for populations fleeing the armed attacks since 2017. It currently hosts almost twice its capacity.

Establish Islamic caliphate

Islamic State-linked militants launched attacks on the northeastern coastal town of Palma on March 24, ransacked buildings and beheaded civilians. Thousands of people fled into the surrounding forest and the attack has seen a surge in the number of refugees fleeing the violence in the area.

Known locally as Al-Shabaab – but with no relation to the Somali group of the same name – the militants in Cabo Delgado have launched a series of brazen raids on towns and villages in an apparent bid to establish an Islamic caliphate.

It is not clear how many civilians were killed but according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) violence has killed over 2,600 people, at least half of them civilians, and displaced close to 700,000.

The attack forced close to 10,000 people to flee, the UNHRC adds.

“The idea is also encouraging small income-generating activities for displaced populations”, she added.