'They are not sleeping': fears over Mozambique jihadists' next move

Cabo Delgado

A general view of a main street in Palma District, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

Photo credit: WFP/AFP

By  AFP

Jihadist fighters who raided the northern Mozambique town of Palma last month may be planning their next move, analysts say, raising fears of more attacks in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Fresh row over banned Russian Covid vaccine

  2. Martha Koome: I’ll prioritise appointment of judges

  3. Illegal car plates expose ministry’s laxity

  4. 26 million targeted for jab in new plans

  5. South Sudan’s Kiir gets Covid jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.