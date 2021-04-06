Mozambique attack survivors turned back by Tanzania, UN says

Palma

Internally displaced people from Palma gather in the Pemba Sports center to receive humanitarian aid in Pemba on April 2, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The United Nations raised the alarm on Monday over reports that Tanzania forcibly returned hundreds of Mozambicans fleeing jihadist raids last month.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Israel President taps Netanyahu to try to form govt

  2. Suluhu orders Information ministry to lift ban on media outlets

  3. Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

  4. Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

  5. PRIME Uhuru succession: Why 2022 is a do-or-die

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.