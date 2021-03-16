US boosts Mozambique's fight against terror threats

The United States government is deploying its Special Operations Forces to train Mozambican marines for two months as part of renewed support for efforts to prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.

The announcement of the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training programme was made Monday by both the US and the Government of Mozambique.

US Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) Deputy Commander, Colonel Richard Schmidt, represented the US Department of Defence (DoD) during the opening ceremony, while Major-General Ramiro Ramos Tulcidás represented Mozambique.

Mozambique is facing an insurgency in northern Cabo Delgado province, that borders Tanzania, which has seen atrocities including beheading of civilians, reported there.

The northern province has a population of 1,893,156 spread over its 77,867-km² and 16 districts.

The attacks began in October 2017 on police stations in Mocimboa da Praia District, then spread to other districts in the northern part of Cabo Delgado, notably in Macomia, Palma and Nangade.

Other support

In addition to training, the US government provided medical and communications equipment, the US Embassy to Maputo said in a statement Monday.

“The US prioritises the respect for human rights, protection of civilians and engagement with civil society in all security assistance”, it said.

“The US is committed to supporting Mozambique with a multifaceted and holistic approach to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism”.

During the ceremony, US ambassador to Maputo, Dennis Hearne, noted that the training will help Mozambique fight violent extremism and terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

So far the US has invested at least $39 million in socio economic projects in Cabo Delgado, the diplomat said.

Politics

Violence is not only restricted to northern Mozambique.

The central Manica and Sofala provinces have been hit with attacks which President Filipe Nyusi pointing the finger at main opposition party Renamo’s armed wing.

On Monday, Renamo President Ossufo Momade defended the set-up of a peace and reconciliation commission.

“Mozambique’s people are tired of war. The only exit for the country is effective peace and reconciliation”, he told journalists.

US designations

Last Wednesday, the US Department of State designated two affiliates of ISIS operating in Mozambique and the DR Congo as Foreign Terrorist Organisations in a move meant to cut off supplies to the groups and restrict their leaders.

In a statement, the Department said ISIS-Mozambique and ISIS-DRC are Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and that their leaders, Abu Yasir Hassan and Seka Musa Baluku, are terror merchants.