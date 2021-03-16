US boosts Mozambique's fight against terror threats

Mozambique soldiers

Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets of Mocímboa da Praia on March 7, 2018, after security in the area was increased following a two-day attack by suspected extremists. 

Photo credit: Adrien Barbier | Getty Images | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • Mozambique is facing an insurgency in northern Cabo Delgado province, that borders Tanzania, which has seen atrocities including beheading of civilians, reported there. 

The United States government is deploying its Special Operations Forces to train Mozambican marines for two months as part of renewed support for efforts to prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.

