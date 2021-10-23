UN Security Council team in Mali to push for civilian government

Mali coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita. 

Photo credit: Nipah Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

A UN Security Council delegation is expected in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday to press the transitional government to allow a civilian administration to take over following two coups in the West African country in less than a year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.