UN peacekeeper killed in north Mali IED attack

UN peacekeepers in Mali

UN peacekeepers in Mali. An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed in Mali's volatile north on October 2, 2021 and four colleagues seriously injured in IED attacks.

Photo credit: ouleymane Ag Anara | AFP

By  AFP

Bamako

