Four UN troops die in major attack in northern Mali

MINUSMA's soldiers

MINUSMA's soldiers, the UN mission in Mali, carry the coffins of nine UN soldiers draped with UN flags during a service at the headquarters of MINUSMA on October 7, 2014 in Bamako.
 

Photo credit: Habibou Kouyate | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The UN force's statement called the attack another "attempt against the peace process" that will "in no way undermine its determination to continue the execution of its mandate".

Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed Friday when suspected jihadists staged a major attack on their camp in Aguelhok, northern Mali, the UN mission said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.