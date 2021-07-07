UN draft resolution calls on Ethiopia to cease filling mega-dam

Nile dam

The diversion Ethiopia made on the Blue Nile in Guba, Ethiopia, as part of its Grand Renaissance Dam.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Tunisia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling on Ethiopia to cease filling the reservoir of its controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

