Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Muturi: My State House bid is ‘unstoppable’

  2. PRIME Were kidnap victims linked to poaching?

  3. Salva Kiir axes 35 MP nominees

  4. UK elephants head to the wild in Kenya

  5. PRIME The rise and fall of Nnamdi Kanu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.