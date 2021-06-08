Egypt fumes as Ethiopia plans second filling of Nile dam

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (left) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (left) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. 

Photo credit: File

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian authorities say they are ready to start the second filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), despite warnings from Egypt over the Blue Nile project.

