UN Security Council condemns Burkina Faso attack

Burkina Faso

Burkinabe soldiers patrol in a pick-up car in Gorom-Gorom, northern Burkina Faso. The UN Security Council has condemned the attack in northern Burkina Faso on Friday and Saturday that left more than 100 people dead.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

United Nations

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Security budget up by Sh6bn

  2. Bitcoin: Double-edged sword for criminals

  3. Inside Obado, DP plan to wrest Nyanza from Raila

  4. Girls, don’t fall for senior boys’ antics... campus love is a myth

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.