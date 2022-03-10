UN boss wants Amisom troops to remain in Somalia

African Union Mission in Somalia soldiers

African Union Mission in Somalia soldiers from Burundi in Mogadishu on July 11, 2017. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the international community to continue funding peacekeeping missions in Somalia. 
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has recommended to the Security Council that the African Union maintains its staffing level in Somalia through the end of the year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.