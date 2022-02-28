KDF troops Somalia

The Kenya Defence Forces will remain in Somalia despite the end of the African Union Mission in Somalia.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why KDF troops won’t leave Somalia soon

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Defence Forces will remain in Somalia despite the end of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), the Nation has established.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.