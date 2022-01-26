Amisom

Amisom soldiers on a military tank in Somalia on January 20, 2014. Kenya has a huge decision to make after Amisom agreed to end its operation after 14 years in the war-torn country.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Amisom: Decision time for Kenya after years in Somalia

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has a huge decision to make after the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) agreed to end its operation after 14 years in the war-torn country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.