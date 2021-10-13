Ugandan teachers turn to coffin making after schools shut

Livingstone Musaala Uganda teacher

Livingstone Musaala, a teacher in a private school, makes a coffin in Namutumba, Uganda on October 6, 2021. He turned to coffin making after schools closed due to Covid-19.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP

By  AFP

Bugobi

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.