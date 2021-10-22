Ugandan soldiers in Amisom to face court martial for killing civilians

This handout picture released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team on August 30, 2014 shows Ugandan soldiers, part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, marching through the town of Golweyn in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on August 30, 2014, after having liberated from Al-Shabaab fighters.

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has recommended a court martial for Ugandan soldiers implicated in the killing of civilians.

