ICJ thunderbolt: Uhuru’s tough choices on KDF troops in Somalia

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) unfavourable judgment on the maritime dispute with Somalia has left the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a Catch-22 situation.

