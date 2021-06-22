Uganda's new Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister sworn-in

Kampala,

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday swore in the country's vice president, prime minister and dozens of ministers.

Museveni presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister and leader of government business in Parliament Robinah Nabbanja, cabinet and state ministers at Kololo Independence Grounds in the capital Kampala.

Alupo, former education minister, replaced sacked Edward Ssekandi, and Nabbanja, former state minister for health in-charge of general duties, replaced Ruhakana Rugunda.

"This cabinet should decisively push Uganda into middle-income status. We have the issue of coronavirus but we shall resolve and deal with it decisively," said Museveni, adding that this government must be able to deliver service.