Uganda's new Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister sworn-in

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kampala,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

  2. Covid-19: Number of patients in ICU jumps to 273

  3. Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

  4. Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

  5. Ousted KTDA bosses sue Munya, Matiang'i

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.