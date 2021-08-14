Uganda reopens medical schools to boost Covid-19 fight

Uganda Covid-19

A student washes her hands at a medical school in Kampala, Uganda, on August13, 2021. Medical schools in Uganda on Friday reopened as a measure to boost the country's number of health personnel involved in the fight against the Covid-19.


Photo credit: Nicholas Kajoba | Xinhua

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kampala

