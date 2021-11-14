Two Ugandan soldiers face death penalty for killing civilians in Somalia

Amisom troops in Lower Shabelle

This handout picture released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team on August 30, 2014 shows Ugandan soldiers, part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, marching through the town of Golweyn in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on August 30, 2014, after having liberated from Al-Shabaab fighters.

Photo credit: Amisom Handout | Tobin Jones | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Five Ugandan soldiers serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) will serve varied penalties, including death, after a court martial found them guilty of murdering civilians.

