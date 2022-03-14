I’ll return to Tanzania 'in months', says Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu. He is set to return home “in months”, saying he is satisfied with the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

By  The Citizen

Firebrand Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is set to return home “in months”, saying he is satisfied with the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

