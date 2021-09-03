Tigray crisis 'set to worsen dramatically', UN warns

An Ethiopian refugee who fled fighting in the Tigray region looks on from behind a fence as she waits with others at the Village 8 border reception centre in Sudan's eastern Gedaref State.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  AFP

The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray is set to "worsen dramatically" and to deadly effect, the UN warned Thursday, blaming an "aid blockade" for the escalating crisis.

