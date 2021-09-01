Ethiopia's Tigray rebels looting aid supplies, US agency says

Tigray

Ethiopians, who fled the conflict in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia due to the clashes in the operation launched by the Federal Government Forces against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), wait to reiceve food in Hamdayit camp after reaching Kassala State, Sudan on December 14, 2020. 

Photo credit: Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency

By  AFP

Rebels in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region have been looting aid warehouses, the US aid agency said on Tuesday, calling the alleged thefts a "great concern for humanitarians".

