Three dead, tens injured in Kampala twin blasts

Police cordons off the crime scene at Parliament Avenue.

Photo credit: Morgan Mbambazi I Nation Media Media

By  JULIUS BARIGABA

Three people were killed in suicide bomb blasts that rocked Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday morning, in the latest terrorist attack that security officials say was carried out by domestic terror groups linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.