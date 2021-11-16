Kampala blasts were suicide bombings - police

Police in Kampala said on Tuesday that the twin explosions that hit Kampala at a police checkpoint and Parliamentary Avenue were carried out by three suicide bombers who died on spot.

Police also said three other Ugandans had been confirmed dead and 33 three others injured, although the number of fatalities could be higher than reported so far.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, according to police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police Fred Enanga.

CCTV footage shows Parliament Avenue explosion in Kampala

Mr Enanga told journalists in Kampala that the police attack was carried out by one suicide bomber who was captured on CCTV camera carrying a backpack before he detonated it. Two civilians died on the spot and 17 others were injured and evacuated from the scene to hospital.

The Parliament road attack was conducted by two suicide bombers riding on two boda boda motorcycles. One civilian was killed in the explosion that happened at raj chambers and Jubilee Insurance offices at Parliamentary Avenue.

Suicide bombers kill at least three in Kampala

Police said the fourth suicide bomber was pursued and arrested in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb after he was shot and disabled by detectives.