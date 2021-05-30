Three Chinese mine workers freed after kidnapping in Ethiopia

Ethiopia map

A map showing Ethiopia and some its neighbours. Three Chinese nationals kidnapped by an armed group in western Ethiopia on May 15, 2021 have been freed.

Photo credit: Google Maps

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • The trio were abducted on May 15 by a militant group calling itself the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) but known by the government as Shene.

Three Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped by an armed group in western Ethiopia have been freed after two weeks in captivity, sources confirmed to the Nation on Saturday.

