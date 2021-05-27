Biden urges ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray, says rights abuses 'must end'

Tigray War

A member of the Afar Special Forces stands in front of the debris of a house in the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia on december 9, 2020. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

US President Joe Biden condemned the six-month conflict in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region Wednesday, calling for a ceasefire and declaring that human rights abuses "must end."

