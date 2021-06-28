The Late Night, Mogadishu

Late Night, Mogadishu

The street where the Late Night, Mogadishu is located. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Bird
By  Jaamac Jaamac

Bird

It is almost midnight and along Mogadishu's central Maka-Al-Mukarama boulevard, late-night restaurant patrons are coming and going. Three-wheeled tuk tuks throng the area, dropping off customers or waiting for new ones. Judging by their numbers. they are clearly doing good business. 

