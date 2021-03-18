Sylvie Kinigi
Courtesy

Africa

Prime

The forgotten Sylvie Kinigi: East Africa's first female President

By  John Kamau

Sylvie Kinigi is long forgotten. But on October 27, 1993, she was sworn in as acting President of Burundi following the ouster of Francois Ngeze, the head of Committee of Public Salvation that had taken over power, albeit for a short time, following the assassination of President Mechior Ndadaye.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy: Jennifer Wambua was strangled with bare hands

  2. AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective' — EU health agency

  3. With only a week to go, it’s all systems go for KCPE and KCSE

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 2,000 mark

  5. DPP orders probe into Jennifer Wambua killing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.