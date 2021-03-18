Tributes pour in for Tanzania's President John Magufuli
Tributes rolled in Thursday after Tanzania's President John Magufuli, once hailed for his no-nonsense attitude, died at the age of 61.
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief Raila Odinga eulogised Magufuli as an extraordinary leader who “uplifted the stature of the Tanzania nation in the region and among the community of nations."
The United States mourned the passing of President Magufuli saying it “remains committed to continuing to support Tanzanians as they advocate for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and work to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We hope that Tanzania can move forward on a democratic and prosperous path.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his sympathy in a Twitter post.
"My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Tanzania," he wrote.