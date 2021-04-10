Tanzania tourism board boss suspended over misuse of public funds

Dar es Salaam,

Devotha Mdachi, Director-General of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misuse of public funds and other resources.

Her position will be held in acting capacity by Betrita James, formerly the project coordinator of Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa).

Ms Mdachi was suspended by Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

The decision came a few days after the office of the Controller and Auditor-General (CAG) released its report for the 2019/20 financial year.

The report revealed massive misuse of public funds and violation of the public service code of conduct by ministry officials.

CAG Charles Kichere said he did a special audit of the Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism and found a series of unlawful payments, most of which were not factored into the budgetary allocation for that financial year.