President Suluhu says Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

Dar es Salaam,

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan intends to form a committee of experts to evaluate the Covid-19 pandemic and advise the government on the way forward.

President Suluhu said Tuesday that Tanzania needs to have a clear and understandable position on the pandemic so that it can make informed decisions.

The country cannot continue to rely on external reports on the pandemic while it has none, she said.

“On the issue of Covid-19, I think I should form a committee of experts to look at it professionally and then advise the government. It should not be silenced, rejected or accepted without professional research,” she said.

"We cannot isolate ourselves as if we are an Island but also, we cannot accept everything brought to us. We cannot continue just reading about Covid-19 worldwide, yet Tanzania is all blank [sic]. It is incomprehensible.

“Tanzania needs to have its own understanding of where we stand on the issue of Covid-19."

Tanzania last released data on the pandemic almost a year ago, which showed that the country had only 509 cases.

At the time, the late President John Magufuli said his country was free from Covid-19 while authorities encouraged local remedies such as steam therapy.