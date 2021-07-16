Tanzania to receive first electric SGR trains by November

Hyundai Rotem train tanzania electric

Hyundai has clinched a contract to supply Tanzania's first electric trains.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Hyundai Rotem
cit

By  The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has said it will receive the first batch of the 42 electric trains it had ordered by November this year.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court slashes bail for man in fake gold scam

  2. Eswatini king appoints new Prime Minister

  3. Court quashes case against Jirongo for being time-barred

  4. Covid-19: Kilifi leads with 224 new cases

  5. PRIME Hope at last as distribution of HIV drugs begins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.