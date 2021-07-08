Tanzania standard gauge rail project to use Hyundai electric trains

Hyundai Rotem train tanzania electric

Hyundai has clinched a contract to supply Tanzania's first electric trains.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Hyundai Rotem

By  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • The vehicles will be Tanzania's first electric trains. 

Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturing company that is part of South Korea-based Hyundai Group, has won a $296 million contract to supply 80 electric multiple units (EMUs) and 17 electric locomotives to Tanzania.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.